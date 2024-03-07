MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Olympic chiefs would have final say on Kerr playing in Paris

Matildas captain Kerr is set to face trial in Britain next year on a charge of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer in January 2023. She pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 10:44 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of Sam Kerr in action.
File image of Sam Kerr in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File image of Sam Kerr in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s Chef de Mission for the Paris Olympics Anna Meares said on Thursday that the Australian Olympic Committee would have the final say on whether Sam Kerr will be able to represent her country at this year’s Summer Games.

Matildas captain Kerr is set to face trial in Britain next year on a charge of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer in January 2023. She pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Australia have already qualified for the women’s soccer tournament in Paris and Kerr would in normal circumstances be the first name on the team sheet.

Her participation was, however, already highly doubtful before the charge was made known this week as she has been sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury since January.

Meares said although the Matildas had qualified, no players had yet been nominated by Football Australia.

ALSO READ | Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban

“Like everyone else, we woke up to quite a shock in the news with Sam Kerr and with all respect to Sam Kerr and the process that’s in place we do need to let that run its course,” she told reporters in Sydney.

“The Matildas, I’m sure, will continue to do an incredible job with the stance that they take on representing Australia in the multicultural, diverse nature that we have as a country.

“(Football Australia) will put forward their nominations and selections to us at the Australian Olympic Committee and from those nominations, we will then consider the selections to be formalised.”

Kerr, Australia’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 128 internationals, helped the Matildas to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago and the same stage of the World Cup on home soil last year.

Her Matildas team mate Lydia Williams sidestepped a question about whether Kerr should remain titular captain of the team pending the resolution of the court case.

“Sam is a longtime team mate and friend and we’re offering all the support that we can,” the goalkeeper said. “But it’s a legal proceeding that I can’t comment on.”

Emma Hayes, the manager of Kerr’s English team Chelsea, said on Wednesday that the striker had the London club’s “full support”.

British media reported Kerr’s lawyers will attempt to have the charge thrown out in a hearing next month. 

Related Topics

Sam Kerr /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 55/0; Crawley, Duckett provide sedate start vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Olympic chiefs would have final say on Kerr playing in Paris
    Reuters
  3. Performance against Fury gives Ngannou confidence ahead of Joshua fight
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells: Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws
    Reuters
  5. Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Australian Olympic chiefs would have final say on Kerr playing in Paris
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies wrongdoing after Spanish prosecutors accuse him of tax fraud
    AP
  3. CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: Brazil earns spot in final with 3-0 victory over Mexico
    AP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 55/0; Crawley, Duckett provide sedate start vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Olympic chiefs would have final say on Kerr playing in Paris
    Reuters
  3. Performance against Fury gives Ngannou confidence ahead of Joshua fight
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells: Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws
    Reuters
  5. Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment