MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said his two-match ban for dissent is “ridiculous” and that he is being made an example of as a newer player in La Liga.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 10:21 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said his two-match ban for dissent is “ridiculous” and that he is being made an example of as a newer player in La Liga.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended the 20-year-old for showing contempt towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano after receiving a red card in Real’s 2-2 league draw with Valencia on Saturday.

The referee’s report said Bellingham had displayed an “aggressive attitude” when he disputed Manzano’s decision to blow the final whistle as the England international headed in Brahim Diaz’s cross for what would have been the winning goal in added time.

“I didn’t think I said anything very offensive towards him,” Bellingham told Movistar after his side’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday.

“I think I ran in a manner that was similar to the rest of my team mates. I feel like at times because I’m new and stuff, they want to try and make an example ... I need to be responsible for my actions, and I gave him the excuse to send me off.

“I’m not happy with that. But I think if LaLiga and the club appeal, there can be a better agreement, because I think two games is a bit ridiculous. If I have to miss those games I take responsibility and I’ll support the team from the stands.”

Real reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig.

Bellingham is set to miss Sunday’s home game against Celta Vigo and the trip to Osasuna on March 16 in La Liga.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Jude Bellingham /

RB Leipzig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 37/0; Crawley, Duckett provide sedate start vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton: Important for F1 to show its values
    Reuters
  4. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Bellingham banned for two matches after red card during Valencia vs Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga reviews video of child racially abusing Vinicius
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis
    Reuters
  5. Tebas hopes Greenwood will stay in La Liga
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: England 37/0; Crawley, Duckett provide sedate start vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real’s Bellingham hits out at ‘ridiculous’ two-game ban
    Reuters
  3. Hamilton: Important for F1 to show its values
    Reuters
  4. Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells
    Reuters
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for India after Patidar injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment