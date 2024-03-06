MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Bellingham banned for two matches after red card during Valencia vs Real Madrid

Madrid had appealed against the red card but the federation’s disciplinary committee dismissed the complaint that referee Jesus Gil Manzano made an “error” by dismissing Bellingham.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 17:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
After netting moments after full-time, Bellingham insisted that the strike should have stood, intimidating the referee in the process and was given marching orders.
After netting moments after full-time, Bellingham insisted that the strike should have stood, intimidating the referee in the process and was given marching orders. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

After netting moments after full-time, Bellingham insisted that the strike should have stood, intimidating the referee in the process and was given marching orders. | Photo Credit: AP

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been suspended for Real Madrid’s next two La Liga matches after he was sent off against Valencia last weekend, the Spanish football federation said Wednesday.

Madrid had appealed against the red card but the federation’s disciplinary committee dismissed the complaint that referee Jesus Gil Manzano made an “error” by dismissing Bellingham.

Bellingham, who is La Liga’s top scorer with 16 goals, netted moments after the referee blew for full-time in Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid not past Leipzig yet, warns coach Ancelotti

After the strike, he ran over to the referee, insisting the goal should stand and was given marching orders, with Gil Manzano saying he showed an “aggressive attitude” and was “shouting”.

As a result, the 20-year-old will miss the upcoming La Liga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

Los Blancos leads the league standings by seven points ahead of Girona and is eight in front of rival Barcelona, which is third.

