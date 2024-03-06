La Liga: Bellingham banned for two matches after red card during Valencia vs Real Madrid

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been suspended for Real Madrid’s next two La Liga matches after he was sent off against Valencia last weekend, the Spanish football federation said Wednesday.

Madrid had appealed against the red card but the federation’s disciplinary committee dismissed the complaint that referee Jesus Gil Manzano made an “error” by dismissing Bellingham.

Bellingham, who is La Liga’s top scorer with 16 goals, netted moments after the referee blew for full-time in Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Valencia.

After the strike, he ran over to the referee, insisting the goal should stand and was given marching orders, with Gil Manzano saying he showed an “aggressive attitude” and was “shouting”.

As a result, the 20-year-old will miss the upcoming La Liga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

Los Blancos leads the league standings by seven points ahead of Girona and is eight in front of rival Barcelona, which is third.