Football Football Authorities raid offices of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon Portuguese clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities as part of an investigation into fraud and corruption. PTI 10 November, 2020 10:11 IST Sporting said in a statement the investigation is related to alleged irregularities from 2011-14. It congratulated authorities' efforts to promote transparency in Portuguese soccer. - Getty Images PTI 10 November, 2020 10:11 IST Portuguese authorities raided the offices of soccer clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering.All three clubs confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities. Some homes and two law firms also were raided by authorities.Part of the investigation is related to the transfer of players.READ | Pogba cannot be happy with situation at Man Utd, says Deschamps Sporting said in a statement the investigation is related to alleged irregularities from 2011-14. It congratulated authorities' efforts to promote transparency in Portuguese soccer.Sporting leads the Portuguese league after seven matches. Benfica is third and Santa Clara eighth.