Football

Authorities raid offices of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon

Portuguese clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities as part of an investigation into fraud and corruption.

10 November, 2020 10:11 IST

Sporting said in a statement the investigation is related to alleged irregularities from 2011-14. It congratulated authorities' efforts to promote transparency in Portuguese soccer.   -  Getty Images

Portuguese authorities raided the offices of soccer clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering.

All three clubs confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities. Some homes and two law firms also were raided by authorities.

Part of the investigation is related to the transfer of players.

Sporting leads the Portuguese league after seven matches. Benfica is third and Santa Clara eighth. 

