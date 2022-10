Karim Benzema of France won his first Ballon d’Or award at the ceremony held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Tuesday, October 18. Last season, the Real Madrid superstar scored 27 goals in La Liga and 15 goals in the Champions League, propelling Real Madrid to its 14th UCL title.

READ: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid wins Men’s Ballon d’Or 2022

READ: Alexia Putellas wins second successive women’s Ballon d’Or

READ: Highlights Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema wins his first Ballon d’Or award; Putellas bags women’s Ballon d’Or; Full awards, rankings list

Ballon d’Or is an annual award, presented by the French magazine France Football, regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in the sport.

The elite accolade was presented for the first time in 1956 and the tradition has continued ever since. England’s Stanley Matthews was the first-ever recipient of the award.

Here’s a look at the full list of men’s Ballon d’Or winners since 1956: