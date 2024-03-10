MagazineBuy Print

Tom Cleverley to take interim charge after Watford sack Ismael

Valerien Ismael took over at Vicarage Road in May last year when Watford was placed 11th in the Championship.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 10:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tom Cleverley (L) in action for Watford.
FILE PHOTO: Tom Cleverley (L) in action for Watford. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tom Cleverley (L) in action for Watford. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Second-tier English side Watford sacked manager Valerien Ismael on Saturday after their 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City in the Championship, their sixth loss in the last eight games.

The Frenchman took over at Vicarage Road in May last year when Watford was placed 11th in the Championship.

Watford appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Tom Cleverley as interim head coach. The 34-year-old was coaching their academy team after retiring from playing last year.

“The club’s board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results,” Watford said in a statement on Saturday. “Tom Cleverley’s staff will be confirmed in due course.”

The chances of promotion are receding for the former Premier League club. Watford has one win in their last 10 games and is in 13th place in the standings.

