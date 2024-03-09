MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2023-24: Gladbach police arrest more than 200 in violent clashes before Rhine derby against Cologne

Police arrested a total of 205 “problem fans” — 131 Cologne supporters and 74 of the home team — following violent clashes outside the Monchengladbach stadium.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 19:25 IST , MONCHENGLADBACH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane gestures on the touchline during a German Bundesliga
Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane gestures on the touchline during a German Bundesliga | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane gestures on the touchline during a German Bundesliga | Photo Credit: AP

Monchengladbach police made more than 200 arrests in clashes with rival football fans the night before the Bundesliga’s Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne.

Police said Saturday they arrested a total of 205 “problem fans” — 131 Cologne supporters and 74 of the home team — following violent clashes outside the stadium where Gladbach supporters had been preparing the choreography for Saturday’s match.

Buses from a local transport company were needed to process the high number of people taken into custody, police said.

Three officers were injured, one of whom was unable to continue duty, police said.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Superb Yamal strike hands Barcelona 1-0 win over Mallorca

Police called in additional forces and used pepper spray and batons to separate the two groups.

“The police are initiating investigations into violations of the explosives act, serious breaches of the peace and resistance to the emergency services, among other things,” the police statement said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Borussia Monchengladbach /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Cologne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE score, Services 0-0 Goa: Laximanrao Rane comes close to scoring opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Gladbach police arrest more than 200 in violent clashes before Rhine derby against Cologne
    AP
  3. Kolkata derby: East Bengal faces Mohun Bagan SG in bid for first-ever play-off spot in ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Gladbach police arrest more than 200 in violent clashes before Rhine derby against Cologne
    AP
  2. Southgate should choose Arsenal’s Ramsdale for England Euros squad, Arteta says
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Sanabria’s overhead kick rescues draw for Torino at Napoli
    AP
  4. England’s Lionesses to open Euro defence at Wembley against Sweden, to face France next
    Reuters
  5. Germany hires Christian Wuck as new women’s football team coach, to take charge after Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE score, Services 0-0 Goa: Laximanrao Rane comes close to scoring opening goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Gladbach police arrest more than 200 in violent clashes before Rhine derby against Cologne
    AP
  3. Kolkata derby: East Bengal faces Mohun Bagan SG in bid for first-ever play-off spot in ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Martin breaks lap record to take pole for season-opening Qatar Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment