Ballon d'Or: Full list of men's award winners from 1956 to 2020

Ballon D’or is an annual award, presented by the French magazine France Football, regarded as the most prestigious individual honour in the sport.

The elite accolade was presented for the first time in 1956 and the tradition has been continued ever since. England's Stanley Matthews was the first-ever recipient of the award.



Lionel Messi won the award for a record sixth time in 2019 before France Football scrapped the honours in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Here's a look at the full list of men's Ballon d'Or winners since 1956: