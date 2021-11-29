Ballon d'Or 2021: When and where to watch the awards

The prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, presented by France Football magazine, will return after a coronavirus-induced break and will crown the world's best players on Monday in Paris.

Multiple-time winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took their usual places on the men's nominees list, while last year's FIFA'S The Best awards player of the year Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah provide competition.

Messi remains the overwhelming favourite to add to his six crowns. The women's Ballon d'Or will also be awarded in the event with Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who was named the UEFA women's player of the year after a treble-winning 2020-21 season, tipped to take home the prize.

Here's all you need to know about the awards.

Where will Ballon d'Or 2021 be held?

The Balldon d'Or 2021 will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Where to watch Ballon d'Or 2021?

The Ballon d'Or will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD and can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

When will Ballon d'Or 2021 be held?

The Ballon d'Or will be held on November 30, Tuesday, and begin at 1 AM IST.