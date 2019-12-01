Football Football Ballon d'Or 2019: When and where to watch, all nominees and past winners Here's all you need to know about the Ballon d'Or 2019 awards which will see Ronaldo and Messi vying for their sixth career honour. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2019 16:55 IST The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2 in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 December, 2019 16:55 IST Come December 2, the biggest names in world football will gather in Paris for the prestigious annual Ballon D'or ceremony. The 2019 edition, the 64th in the award's history, will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi vying for their sixth career honour while Megan Rapinoe will hope to win her first. Ahead of the ceremony, here is everything you need to know - from who is nominated to where you can watch the ceremony. When to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2 in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The official ceremony won’t start until 19:30 GMT (1 AM IST)Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?The awards ceremony will be shown live on France Football website.Who are the nominees for Ballon d'Or Féminin? PlayerTeamLucy BronzeLyonEllen WhiteManchester CitySam KerrChicago Red StarsNilla FischerWolfsburgAmandine HenryLyonAlex MorganOrlando PrideVivianne Miedema ArsenalDzenifer MarozsanLyonPernile HarderWolfsburgSarah BouhaddiLyonMegan RapinoeReign FCLieke MartensBarcelonaSari van VeenandalAtletico MadridWendie RenardLyonRose LavelleWashington SpiritMartaOrlando PrideAda HegerbergLyonKosovare AsllaniCD TaconSofia Jakobsson CD TaconTobin HeathPortland Thorns Who are the nominees for Ballon d’Or 2019? PlayersTeamVirgil van DijkLiverpoolBernardo SilvaManchester CitySon Heung-minTottenham HotspurRobert LewandowskiBayern MunichRoberto Firmino Liverpool AlissonLiverpoolMatthijs de LigtFmr Ajax, JuventusKarim Benzema Real MadridGeorginio WijnaldumLiverpoolSergio AgueroManchester CityFrenkie de JongFmr Ajax, BarcelonaHugo LlorisTottenham HotspurDusan Tadic AjaxCristiano RonaldoJuventusKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool Donny van de BeekAjaxPierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenalMarc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaSadio Mane Liverpool Lionel MessiBarcelonaRiyad MahrezManchester CityKevin de BruyneManchester CityKalidou Koulibaly NapoliAntoine Griezmann Fmr Atletico Madrid and BarcelonaMohamed SalahLiverpoolEden HazardFmr Chelsea and Real MadridMarquinhosParis Saint-GermainRaheem SterlingManchester CityJoao FelixFmr Benfico and Atletico Madrid Who are the past winners? Men's Ballon d'OrCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the Ballon d'or ceremonies over the last decade, with the duo winning five awards each. Luka Modric broke that dominance by taking the Golden Ball last year (2018). Rumours suggest Lionel Messi looks set to win the award this year, his sixth Ballon d'Or if he wins. 2018 Luka Modric | Cristiano Ronaldo | Antoine Griezmann2017 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Neymar2016 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Antoine Griezmann2015 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Neymar2014 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Manuel Neuer2013 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Franck Ribery2012 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Andres Iniesta2011 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Xavi2010 Lionel Messi | Andres Iniesta | Xavi2009 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Xavi2008 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Fernando Torres Women's Ballon d'OrThe Women's Ballon d'Or was first initiated in 2018, with Norway and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg winning the Golden Ball. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos