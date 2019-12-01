Football

Ballon d'Or 2019: When and where to watch, all nominees and past winners

Here's all you need to know about the Ballon d'Or 2019 awards which will see Ronaldo and Messi vying for their sixth career honour.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 December, 2019 16:55 IST

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2 in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Come December 2, the biggest names in world football will gather in Paris for the prestigious annual Ballon D'or ceremony. The 2019 edition, the 64th in the award's history, will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi vying for their sixth career honour while Megan Rapinoe will hope to win her first.

Ahead of the ceremony, here is everything you need to know - from who is nominated to where you can watch the ceremony.

When to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2 in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The official ceremony won’t start until 19:30 GMT (1 AM IST)

Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?

The awards ceremony will be shown live on France Football website.

Who are the nominees for Ballon d'Or Féminin?

 

PlayerTeam
Lucy BronzeLyon
Ellen WhiteManchester City
Sam KerrChicago Red Stars
Nilla FischerWolfsburg
Amandine HenryLyon
Alex MorganOrlando Pride
Vivianne Miedema Arsenal
Dzenifer MarozsanLyon
Pernile HarderWolfsburg
Sarah BouhaddiLyon
Megan RapinoeReign FC
Lieke MartensBarcelona
Sari van VeenandalAtletico Madrid
Wendie RenardLyon
Rose LavelleWashington Spirit
MartaOrlando Pride
Ada HegerbergLyon
Kosovare AsllaniCD Tacon
Sofia Jakobsson CD Tacon
Tobin HeathPortland Thorns

 

Who are the nominees for Ballon d’Or 2019?
 

PlayersTeam
Virgil van DijkLiverpool
Bernardo SilvaManchester City
Son Heung-minTottenham Hotspur
Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich
Roberto Firmino Liverpool
AlissonLiverpool
Matthijs de LigtFmr Ajax, Juventus
Karim Benzema Real Madrid
Georginio WijnaldumLiverpool
Sergio AgueroManchester City
Frenkie de JongFmr Ajax, Barcelona
Hugo LlorisTottenham Hotspur
Dusan Tadic Ajax
Cristiano RonaldoJuventus
Kylian MbappeParis Saint-Germain
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpool
Donny van de BeekAjax
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal
Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelona
Sadio Mane Liverpool
Lionel MessiBarcelona
Riyad MahrezManchester City
Kevin de BruyneManchester City
Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli
Antoine Griezmann Fmr Atletico Madrid and Barcelona
Mohamed SalahLiverpool
Eden HazardFmr Chelsea and Real Madrid
MarquinhosParis Saint-Germain
Raheem SterlingManchester City
Joao FelixFmr Benfico and Atletico Madrid

 

Who are the past winners?

Men's Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the Ballon d'or ceremonies over the last decade, with the duo winning five awards each. Luka Modric broke that dominance by taking the Golden Ball last year (2018).

Rumours suggest Lionel Messi looks set to win the award this year, his sixth Ballon d'Or if he wins.

2018 Luka Modric |  Cristiano Ronaldo | Antoine Griezmann

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Neymar

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Antoine Griezmann

2015 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Neymar

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Manuel Neuer

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Franck Ribery

2012 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Andres Iniesta

2011 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Xavi

2010 Lionel Messi | Andres Iniesta | Xavi

2009 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Xavi

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Fernando Torres
 

Women's Ballon d'Or

The Women's Ballon d'Or was first initiated in 2018, with Norway and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg winning the Golden Ball.

