Ballon d'Or 2019: When and where to watch, all nominees and past winners

Come December 2, the biggest names in world football will gather in Paris for the prestigious annual Ballon D'or ceremony. The 2019 edition, the 64th in the award's history, will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi vying for their sixth career honour while Megan Rapinoe will hope to win her first.

Ahead of the ceremony, here is everything you need to know - from who is nominated to where you can watch the ceremony.



When to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?

The 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on December 2 in the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The official ceremony won’t start until 19:30 GMT (1 AM IST)

Where to watch Ballon d’Or 2019?

The awards ceremony will be shown live on France Football website.

Who are the nominees for Ballon d'Or Féminin?

Player Team Lucy Bronze Lyon Ellen White Manchester City Sam Kerr Chicago Red Stars Nilla Fischer Wolfsburg Amandine Henry Lyon Alex Morgan Orlando Pride Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Dzenifer Marozsan Lyon Pernile Harder Wolfsburg Sarah Bouhaddi Lyon Megan Rapinoe Reign FC Lieke Martens Barcelona Sari van Veenandal Atletico Madrid Wendie Renard Lyon Rose Lavelle Washington Spirit Marta Orlando Pride Ada Hegerberg Lyon Kosovare Asllani CD Tacon Sofia Jakobsson CD Tacon Tobin Heath Portland Thorns

Who are the nominees for Ballon d’Or 2019?



Players Team Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Bernardo Silva Manchester City Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Roberto Firmino Liverpool Alisson Liverpool Matthijs de Ligt Fmr Ajax, Juventus Karim Benzema Real Madrid Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool Sergio Aguero Manchester City Frenkie de Jong Fmr Ajax, Barcelona Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur Dusan Tadic Ajax Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Donny van de Beek Ajax Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Sadio Mane Liverpool Lionel Messi Barcelona Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Antoine Griezmann Fmr Atletico Madrid and Barcelona Mohamed Salah Liverpool Eden Hazard Fmr Chelsea and Real Madrid Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Raheem Sterling Manchester City Joao Felix Fmr Benfico and Atletico Madrid

Who are the past winners?

Men's Ballon d'Or



Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the Ballon d'or ceremonies over the last decade, with the duo winning five awards each. Luka Modric broke that dominance by taking the Golden Ball last year (2018).

Rumours suggest Lionel Messi looks set to win the award this year, his sixth Ballon d'Or if he wins.

2018 Luka Modric | Cristiano Ronaldo | Antoine Griezmann

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Neymar

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Antoine Griezmann

2015 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Neymar

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Manuel Neuer

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Franck Ribery

2012 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Andres Iniesta

2011 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Xavi

2010 Lionel Messi | Andres Iniesta | Xavi

2009 Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Xavi

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo | Lionel Messi | Fernando Torres



Women's Ballon d'Or



The Women's Ballon d'Or was first initiated in 2018, with Norway and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg winning the Golden Ball.