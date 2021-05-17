Football Football Barcelona beats Chelsea to win Women's Champions League final Four goals in the first half, a contrast to a scoreline that haunted Barca in the 2019 UWCL final, helped the Spanish side seal a remarkable win in the summit clash against Chelsea. Reuters GOTHENBURG, Sweden 17 May, 2021 03:28 IST Barcelona is the only franchise whose men's and women's sides have won the top European tournament. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters GOTHENBURG, Sweden 17 May, 2021 03:28 IST Barcelona put on a brilliant display to beat Chelsea 4-0 to win the Women's Champions League final for the first time in the club's history on Sunday.Coming into the game full of confidence after winning the Women's Super League title last week, Chelsea was on the back foot from the very beginning as Barca's rapid passing and possession-based game proved too much for the Londoners. pic.twitter.com/UlumRwL1GB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2021 Barcelona got off to the best possible start when Lieke Martens hit the crossbar and Fran Kirby's attempted clearance bounced off Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz before spinning into the net in the opening minute.Chelsea struggled to deal with Barca's punishing press and it went 2-0 behind in the 14th minute when Leupolz was penalised for fouling Jennifer Hermoso in the box, and Alexia Putellas made no mistake from the spot.Chelsea did its best to get forward, but it found its path blocked by a defence that has conceded only five goals in 26 Primera Division games this season.Aitana Bonmati made it 3-0 seven minutes later, rounding off a superb passing move from a Barca throw-in with a confident left-foot finish, prompting an emergency meeting of the Chelsea players on the edge of their box as the Catalans celebrated. RELATED: Barcelona women crowned Spanish champions again Chelsea beats Reading to clinch Women's Super League title on final day Emma Hayes' psychological methods keep Chelsea women flying high 'Our turn to win' says Hansen, as Barca head for CL final with Chelsea That discussion failed to resolve their defensive woes as Lieke Martens skipped past Niamh Charles on the left wing and centred for Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen to steer home a fourth in the 36th minute.Chelsea's switch to a more direct style produced an improvement in the second half, but it wasn't enough to stop the Catalan club from coasting to victory, with the Barca bench exploding in celebration as the final whistle sounded to confirm the side's status as Europe's best club side.Barcelona is the only franchise whose men's and women's sides have won the top European tournament. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.