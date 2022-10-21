Football

Lewandowski brace helps Barcelona ease past Villarreal

Barcelona remained second in the standings on 25 points, three behind Real Madrid and three clear of third-placed Real Sociedad.

Reuters
BARCELONA 21 October, 2022 02:44 IST
BARCELONA 21 October, 2022 02:44 IST
Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his brace.

Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his brace. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona remained second in the standings on 25 points, three behind Real Madrid and three clear of third-placed Real Sociedad.

Barcelona bounced back from its Clasico loss in style as it cruised to a 3-0 home LaLiga win over Villarreal with a brace from Robert Lewandowski on Thursday.

Barcelona remained second in the standings on 25 points, three behind Real Madrid and three clear of third-placed Real Sociedad.

CATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS - here

Barcelona scored three times in seven first-half minutes starting with Lewandowski’s strike from inside the area in the 31st.

The Polish striker increased the lead four minutes later with a precise curling shot from the edge of the box to finish off a counter-attack after Pedri stole the ball from an opponent close to the centre circle.

Ansu Fati scored Barca’s third three minutes later, placing a close-range shot into the empty net from a low cross by Ferran Torres.

With the points secured, Barca took their foot off the gas after the break but comfortably held on to their lead.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us