MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi

A high load of matches between clubs and national teams has caused many injuries, Xavi told reporters.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 11:39 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez stands near bench during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Alaves.
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez stands near bench during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Alaves. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez stands near bench during the Spanish La Liga match between Barcelona and Alaves. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/AP

A revamped calendar with a single international break could resolve the travel time and injury issues faced by many players, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said on Friday.

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was injured last week training with Germany and Spain midfielder Gavi tore a ligament on international duty ahead of the club’s return from international break at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Arsenal’s Arteta charged by FA over referee criticism

A high load of matches between clubs and national teams has caused many injuries, Xavi told reporters.

“I think FIFA are already considering it... one of the solutions would be nine months in the club and two months in the national team and from there a month of vacation,” he said.

“This way at least so many trips would be avoided. For example, (Uruguay defender) Ronald Araujo or (Brazil forward) Raphinha (had) trips of 13, 14 hours. They came back yesterday, they have not rested.

“And this is the way all the teams are, not (just) us,” he added.

Xavi cited the crowded calendar as one factor behind 19-year-old Gavi’s injury.

“Many coaches have said the calendar is very demanding and in this sense I think that is the main reason of Gavi’s injury, other than misfortune ... breaking your cruciate ligament is often just a matter of bad luck.”

Barcelona, placed third after 13 matches, has not won two league games in a row since September as it seeks to close a four-point gap with leaders Girona. 

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Xavi Hernandez /

Marc-Andre ter Stegen /

Gavi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson falls for 55 vs MUM; Chahar takes fifer vs GUJ; Padikkal scores 100 for KAR vs UTK
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards
    Reuters
  4. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon mocks England’s ‘Bazball’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
  3. Australia coach Gustavsson ‘focused on Olympics’ despite Sweden speculation
    Reuters
  4. South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Single annual international break can reduce injuries says Barcelona’s Xavi
    Reuters
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Samson falls for 55 vs MUM; Chahar takes fifer vs GUJ; Padikkal scores 100 for KAR vs UTK
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Balanced scoring lifts Milwaukee Bucks past Washinton Wizards
    Reuters
  4. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon mocks England’s ‘Bazball’
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri takes some of the credit for last season’s Serie A title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment