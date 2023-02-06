Barcelona’s Serigo Busquets sidelined indefinitely with ankle injury

La Liga leader Barcelona’s captain Sergio Busquets suffered an ankle injury and is set to be out of action until he recovers, the club said in a statement on Monday.

In the league match against Sevilla, Busquets was taken off in the seventh minute with an ankle sprain following a collision with En-Neysri.

The 34-year-old Busquets has featured in all but two of Barca’s 20 league games so far this season, as well nine games in other competitions.

The next league assignment for Xavi’s side is against Villarreal at the El Madrigal stadium on February 13 (IST) and is set to host Manchester United in the first leg of its Europa League knockout round playoff on February 16.

Barcelona is curently at the top of league points table with 53 points, nine clear of the second placed rival Real Madrid.