Football

Barcelona completes signing of Lewandowski

Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million), Barcelona said in a statement.

Reuters
20 July, 2022 10:36 IST
20 July, 2022 10:36 IST
Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.

Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million), Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for up to 50 million euros ($51.14 million), the two clubs said on Tuesday.

Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million), Barcelona said in a statement.

Also Read
Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crushes Inter Miami

Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.

The 33-year-old has joined the team on their U.S. pre-season tour where he completed his medical.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020.

The club will present its new signing on Wednesday at noon (EDT) in Miami, Spanish media have reported.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us