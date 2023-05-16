Football

Barcelona director Cruyff to leave at end of season

Barcelona added that Cruyff will continue assisting the club in the transition towards a new executive structure and help in the close-season transfer market. 

16 May, 2023
Representative image: Barcelona’s sporting director Jordi Cruyff will leave the club at the end of the season, the La Liga champion confirmed on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: NACHO DOCE

Barcelona’s sporting director Jordi Cruyff will leave the club at the end of the season, the La Liga champion confirmed on Tuesday.

Cruyff is parting ways with the side due to his wish to embark on new professional endeavours. “He announced his decision to president Joan Laporta at an emotional meeting in which he explained that after two years in his position, he is leaving to face new challenges.” a statement from Barcelona said.

After a distinguished career as sporting director and/or coach of different teams, he left Chinese league club Shenzhen FC to become part of Barcelona project in September 2021.

Barcelona, which claimed its 27th LaLiga title and first for four years last week, added that Cruyff will continue assisting the club in their transition towards a new executive structure and help in the close-season transfer market.

“FC Barcelona wishes to thank Jordi Cruyff for his important contributions as a member of the Sports Commission and wishes him all the very best of fortune in his future professional career.” the statement further read.

