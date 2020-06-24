Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga LIVE: Will Messi run riot on birthday?

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2019-20 La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou.

What is the lifespan of a G.O.A.T? We hope it is infinity.



Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi!





Barcelona Probable Lineup (4-3-3) ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Fati



Bilbao Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1) Simon; Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga; Dani Garcia, Vesga; Williams, Muniain, Cordoba; Raul Garcia



MATCH PREVIEW

Barcelona returns to Camp Nou to face Athletic Club in a crucial La Liga fixture today.

The host

After the goalless draw in Seville and Real Madrid's emphatic victory at Real Sociedad, Barca slipped from the top of the table. The two frontrunners in the title chase are now locked on 65 points each, but in the case of a tie, Madrid will come out better due to its better head-to-head record.

A soleus injury will see Frenkie de Jong join Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto in the treatment room. Although there is plenty of cover for the Dutchman in midfield, his absence will still be felt. Samuel Umtiti, however, is back from suspension.





FC Barcelona

Now in its second season under Gaizka Garitano, Athletic Club is the team that knocked Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey in February. It had gone on to reach the final, which for the first time is a Basque derby against Real Sociedad. However, because of COVID-19 it is not known how and when that game is going to be played.

Athletic lost all four of its league games in February, but is unbeaten in the five games played since then. That leaves it ninth on the table and still in contention for a Europa League berth next season.

Athletic Club

24-MAN SQUADS Barcelona: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite, Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Collado, Ansu Fati, R. Araujo, Morer, Monchu and Cuenca. Athletic Club: Simón, Herrerín, Ezkieta, Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, San José, Unai López, Williams, Muniain, Córdoba, Larrazabal, Dani García, Lekue, Vesga, De Marcos, Capa, Raúl García, Kodro, Balenziaga, Villalibre, Vencedor, Vivian and Sancet.

NUMBER CRUNCHING - Barcelona is undefeated in its last 27 home matches in La Liga.



- Barcelona is undefeated in its last 22 home matches against Athletic Bilbao in all competitions.



- Barcelona has seen under 2.5 goals in its last six matches against Athletic Bilbao in all competitions.



- Barcelona has kept a clean sheet in its last four matches in La Liga.



- Barcelona has been winning at both half time and full time in five of its last seven home matches in La Liga.



- Athletic Bilbao has kept a clean sheet in its last three matches against Barcelona in all competitions.



- There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Athletic Bilbao's last four away games in La Liga.



- Athletic Bilbao is undefeated in its last five matches in La Liga.



Where can you watch the game live in India?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will not be broadcast live in India on any television (TV) channel. However, you can watch the encounter by streaming it live on Facebook.