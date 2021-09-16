Barcelona injury woes continue as Alba, Pedri ruled out after Munich defeat

FC Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed that Jordi Alba and Pedri have sustained an injury after the side's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League opener.

Pedri, who was in the starting XI and played all 90 minutes against the Bavarian giant, suffered a quadriceps muscle injury in his left thigh. "The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return," Barca stated.

In this season, the midfielder has made two appearances in the league - the 4-2 win over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou and the 1-1 draw away at Athletic Club in San Mames.

Meanwhile, veteran Jordi Alba suffered a hamstring injury in his right thigh. The left-back had to be replaced in the 74th minute of the game against Bayern at Camp Nou, making way for Alejandro Balde to make his official debut for the first team.

With the 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou, Barca lost the opening fixture of a Champions League group stage for the first time since 1997. It's a result that will put a dent in Barca's chances in Group E. The Spanish team will now continue its European journey on September 29 with a visit to Benfica in Lisbon.