Football

La Liga: Alba strikes late to give Barcelona narrow win over 10-man Osasuna

Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended its lead to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, who plays at fourth-place Real Sociedad later on Tuesday.

Reuters
BARCELONA 03 May, 2023 10:03 IST
BARCELONA 03 May, 2023 10:03 IST
Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring Barcelona’s first goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna at Camp Nou on May 2, 2023.

Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring Barcelona’s first goal during the La Liga match against Osasuna at Camp Nou on May 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended its lead to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, who plays at fourth-place Real Sociedad later on Tuesday.

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba came off the bench to strike late on and secure a 1-0 victory over a 10-man Osasuna at Camp Nou on Tuesday as the home side moved a step closer to clinching their 27th La Liga title.

Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended its lead to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, who plays at fourth-place Real Sociedad later on Tuesday.

Also Read
La Liga: Ten-man Real Madrid loses 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca closes on title

With five games remaining, Barcelona is four points away from winning the title with Real Madrid on 68 points and, in the best-case scenario, would only be able to reach 86 points.

If results go their way, Barca could secure the trophy in front of its fans on May 21, against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Barca missed a string of chances against a dogged Osasuna who defended with tenacity while playing much of the match with 10 men.

Following defender Jorge Herrando’s red card for a foul that prevented Pedri from scoring midway through the first-half, Osasuna managed to hang on until the 85th minute, when Robert Lewandowski crossed to Frenkie de Jong, who nodded the ball to Alba who hit a left-footed strike into the net.

“It was an important step because we suffered too much (in trying) to break the deadlock,” coach Xavi Hernandez told DAZN.

“We missed some very clear opportunities. And then came Jordi’s goal, which almost makes it better to win like that.

“We lacked effectiveness but it a summary of the season, struggling to score the many chances we create, but we played with hunger and I think we deserved to win.

“The league is almost over. That’s the sensation after winning the last two games. It was a giant step.”

Also Read | PSG will not renew Messi’s contract after trip to Saudi Arabia- report

Barca’s profligacy started before Herrando’s red card, with Pedri missing a sitter from close-range in the 25th minute.

Raphinha sent a free-kick wide from the edge of the box and coach Xavi had to bring Ansu Fati off the bench a little later for an injured Gavi.

Araujo, De Jong, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski all missed clear chances, while the Polish striker also had a goal ruled out by VAR due to an offside in the build-up in the 78th minute.

With the game looking destined to end goalless, Alba ghosted behind the defence to score a clever shot between the goalkeeper and the right post to edge Barca closer to the title.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us