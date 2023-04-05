Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semifinal at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

April 06, 2023 00:27
Moments away

The players are making their way to the tunnel. Not long left before kick off.

April 06, 2023 00:20
Barcelona vs Real Madrid in 2022/23

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid - Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid - La Liga

April 06, 2023 00:15
Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

Played: 37 | Barcelona: 17 | Real Madrid: 12 | Draw: 8

April 06, 2023 00:13
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona - 1st Leg highlights
April 06, 2023 00:12
Can Madrid turn around the deficit?

The last time Real Madrid laid hands on the Copa del Rey trophy was in 2014 under Carlo Ancelotti. It beat Barcelona 2-1 in the final. But things have not really gone in its favour ever since.

Tonight, Real has a fair chance of making it to the final. Barcelona will be without multiple major players like Pedri, Frenkie and Dembele, and Madrid could utilise that to turn the deficit around.

April 06, 2023 00:11
Head to Head Record

Played: 253 | Barcelona: 100 | Real Madrid: 101 | Draw: 52

April 06, 2023 00:02
Real Madrid Playing 11

April 06, 2023 00:01
Barcelona Playing 11
April 05, 2023 23:56
STREAMING INFO

When will the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, April 6 (IST) at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

What time will the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick off?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madridwill kick off at 12:30 AM IST or 7:00 PM GMT.

Where to watch Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be telecast on TV in India.

Where to live stream Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid?

The Copa del Rey semifinal second leg Barcelona vs Real Madrid can be live streamed on Fancode website and app.

April 05, 2023 23:56
PREVIEW

Xavi’s Barcelona will take the Camp Nou on Wednesday eyeing a fourth consecutive win against Real Madrid when the two meet in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

An Eder Militao own goal was enough for the Catalans to eke out a narrow lead after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Earlier in the season, Barcelona had bettered Carlo Ancelotti’s side 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final and 2-1 in the La Liga.

Los Blancos will be featuring a full strength side for the return leg while Barcelona will be missing key players - Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen and Pedri.