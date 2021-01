Barcelona women routs Espanyol on return to Camp Nou

Barcelona's women side celebrated its first league match at the Camp Nou stadium by hammering city rival Espanyol 5-0 on Wednesday.

The 99,000-capacity stadium was kept empty due to coronavirus restrictions and Barca took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Alexia Putellas before extending its advantage early in the second half with goals from Marta Torrejon and Melanie Serrano.





Dutch international Lieke Martens and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored late on to round off an 11th win out of 11 games for Barca which took the side two points clear at the top of the table, with three games in hand on second-placed Real Madrid.

The match was played at the Camp Nou to mark the 50th anniversary of a women's game between Seleccio Ciutat Barcelona, who went on to become Barca's women's team, and Unio Esportiva Centelles.