MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen joins list of teams that have finished the league season unbeaten

Take a look at the list of teams in the top five leagues in Europe who have gone an entire season without losing a single game.

Published : May 18, 2024 20:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy and the players after winning the Bundesliga and going unbeaten.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy and the players after winning the Bundesliga and going unbeaten. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy and the players after winning the Bundesliga and going unbeaten. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen made history after becoming the first team to end its Bundesliga campaign without a single loss, after its 2-1 win against FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s side finished the season with 28 wins and six draws in 34 league matches.

After ending the Bundesliga season unbeaten, Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to make further history by being the first team to secure an unbeaten treble after reaching the final of the DFB Pokal and UEFA Europa League finals.

As it has completed the first hurdle of winning the Bundesliga title without losing a single game, take a look at some of the ‘invincible’ teams that have remained unbeaten throughout their domestic leagues.

Arsenal (2003-04)

Arsene Wenger-led Arsenal won its third Premier League title after going unbeaten in 38 games and amassing 90 points. Frenchman Thiery Henry finished as top scorer in the league with 30 goals.

Matches played: 38
Win: 26
Draw: 12

AC Milan (1991–92)

In a 34-game Serie A season, Fabio Capello-led AC Milan went an entire season unbeaten, getting to 56 points, eight clear of second-placed Juventus. Milan’s Marco Van Basten led the scoring charts with 25 goals.

Matches played: 34
Won: 22
Draw: 12

Juventus (2011-12)

Juventus became the first Italian club to go an entire Serie A campaign unbeaten in a 38-game season. The Antonio Conte-led side secured the Scudetto after getting a four-point lead over second-placed Milan, which lost on the 37th matchday to hand Juventus the title.

Matches played: 38
Won: 23
Draw: 15

SPECIAL MENTION: Celtic (2016-17)

Brendan Rogers-led Celtic won the Scottish Premiership after amassing 106 points from 38 games. Celtic went on to win the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup to complete a domestic treble that season.

Matches played: 38
Won: 34
Draw: 4

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

AC Milan /

Juventus /

Celtic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai 87/3; Ferguson gets Rahane after Gaikwad, Mitchell fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. From Siachen to Paris 2024: Unwilling shooter Sandeep realises Olympic dream through ‘picture-perfect’ journey
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen joins list of teams that have finished the league season unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Chelsea routs Man United 6-0 to win fifth straight title
    AP
  5. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek wins third title after beating Sabalenka in the final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Super League: Chelsea routs Man United 6-0 to win fifth straight title
    AP
  2. ‘Time to move aside’: Joe Hart at peace with retirement decision
    Reuters
  3. Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen joins list of teams that have finished the league season unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kane struggling with back injury ahead of Euros
    Reuters
  5. Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai 87/3; Ferguson gets Rahane after Gaikwad, Mitchell fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  2. From Siachen to Paris 2024: Unwilling shooter Sandeep realises Olympic dream through ‘picture-perfect’ journey
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen joins list of teams that have finished the league season unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Chelsea routs Man United 6-0 to win fifth straight title
    AP
  5. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek wins third title after beating Sabalenka in the final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment