Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen joins list of teams that have finished the league season unbeaten

Bayer Leverkusen made history after becoming the first team to end its Bundesliga campaign without a single loss, after its 2-1 win against FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso’s side finished the season with 28 wins and six draws in 34 league matches.

After ending the Bundesliga season unbeaten, Bayer Leverkusen has a chance to make further history by being the first team to secure an unbeaten treble after reaching the final of the DFB Pokal and UEFA Europa League finals.

As it has completed the first hurdle of winning the Bundesliga title without losing a single game, take a look at some of the ‘invincible’ teams that have remained unbeaten throughout their domestic leagues.

Arsenal (2003-04)

Arsene Wenger-led Arsenal won its third Premier League title after going unbeaten in 38 games and amassing 90 points. Frenchman Thiery Henry finished as top scorer in the league with 30 goals.

Matches played: 38 Win: 26 Draw: 12

AC Milan (1991–92)

In a 34-game Serie A season, Fabio Capello-led AC Milan went an entire season unbeaten, getting to 56 points, eight clear of second-placed Juventus. Milan’s Marco Van Basten led the scoring charts with 25 goals.

Matches played: 34 Won: 22 Draw: 12

Juventus (2011-12)

Juventus became the first Italian club to go an entire Serie A campaign unbeaten in a 38-game season. The Antonio Conte-led side secured the Scudetto after getting a four-point lead over second-placed Milan, which lost on the 37th matchday to hand Juventus the title.

Matches played: 38 Won: 23 Draw: 15

SPECIAL MENTION: Celtic (2016-17)

Brendan Rogers-led Celtic won the Scottish Premiership after amassing 106 points from 38 games. Celtic went on to win the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup to complete a domestic treble that season.