Leverkusen brings on 16-year-olds to earn 1-1 draw at Hertha

Bayer Leverkusen brought on two 16-year-olds and came from behind with a last-minute goal from Robert Andrich to snatch a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Spanish forward Iker Bravo became the second-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga — after Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko — when he came on in the 79th minute, only to become the third-youngest when Danish midfielder Zidan Sertdemir came on in the 86th. Sertdemir is 16 years and 276 days old, 22 days younger than Bravo. Moukoko was 16 and a day when he made his league debut.

Hertha looked set to claim its fifth league win of the season through Stevan Jovetic's goal before the break, but the home team's players slumped on the field after Andrich’s last-gasp equalizer. The Leverkusen midfielder chipped over the goalkeeper after Hertha failed to clear a free kick and wasted several good counterattacking opportunities.

Andrich previously played for Hertha’s city rival Union Berlin and was sent off on his previous appearance at Olympiastadion in the derby.

“I myself played soccer for a long time and know for such a game you have to score the second goal,” said coach Pál Dárdai, who made a Hertha record 286 Bundesliga appearances as a player.

Leverkusen’s winless streak in the league stretched to four games since the 5-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich on October 17, but Gerardo Seoane’s side is hard-hit by injuries. Florian Wirtz was the latest to drop out after Thursday’s 4-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League.