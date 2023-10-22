MagazineBuy Print

Bayern’s Goretzka to miss several Bundesliga games with broken hand

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss “the next few games” after suffering a broken hand in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Mainz, the Bavarian club announced.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 22:18 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File image of Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Leon Goretzka.
File image of Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leon Goretzka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Leon Goretzka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss “the next few games” after suffering a broken hand in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Mainz, the Bavarian club announced on Sunday.

Goretzka, who scored a goal in the win, broke a bone in his hand and underwent surgery on Sunday morning.

The Germany international will not make Bayern’s Champions League trip to Turkey to play Galatasaray on Tuesday or Saturday’s home match against Darmstadt, in which captain Manuel Neuer looks likely to return after 10 months on the sidelines.

READ MORE | Football fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at 86

Goretzka’s injury comes at a difficult time for the German champion, which is already missing several players with injury.

In addition to Neuer, who has not played for Bayern since November 2022 after breaking his leg skiing, the title holders are without Serge Gnabry (broken arm), Noussair Mazraoui, Raphael Guerreiro and Dayot Upamecano (all muscular issues).

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel complained his squad was “a bit thin” after the transfer window closed in September and before several of his stars picked up injuries.

In the side’s first round German Cup tie at Preussen Muenster, Tuchel played Goretzka and Mazraoui in the unfamiliar position of centre-back, as each of his central defenders were out injured.

