MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Football fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at 86

A book of condolence was opened on Sunday morning in a suite at Old Trafford and will remain open until Friday along with a digital version.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 21:31 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

PTI
A fan is seen with a framed Bobby Charlton picture and flowers outside Old Trafford following his passing.
A fan is seen with a framed Bobby Charlton picture and flowers outside Old Trafford following his passing. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

A fan is seen with a framed Bobby Charlton picture and flowers outside Old Trafford following his passing. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Old Trafford was a scene of mourning and commemoration Sunday as football fans of Manchester United and other teams flocked to the storied stadium to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at the age of 86.

Charlton died Saturday surrounded by his family, sparking an influx of tributes from around the world — and from people inside and outside football — for someone United described as a “hero to millions.” football fans laid flowers and scarves outside Old Trafford and left messages as a tribute to Charlton. 

One of the messages, from fan group The 1958, said: “History, dignity and integrity is what you gave to our great club. Our promise to you is to make sure it stays.” A wreath was laid at the base of the statue of Charlton, George Best and Denis Law — the so-called “Trinity” of former United players — in the forecourt of the stadium.

A book of condolence was opened on Sunday morning in a suite at Old Trafford and will remain open until Friday. A digital version has also been created.

READ MORE: Man United beats Sheffield United to secure back-to-back wins

Charlton, an attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney.

Charlton survived the 1958 Munich plane crash that killed 21 people, including eight members of the celebrated “Busby Babes” team, and helped United win the European Cup 10 years later.

He was also a member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bobby Charlton /

Matt Busby /

FIFA World Cup /

Old Trafford /

Wayne Rooney /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 222/5 (39); Kohli, Jadeja drive chase after Rahul, Suryakumar fall
    Team Sportstar
  2. Football fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at 86
    PTI
  3. Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ, ICC ODI World Cup: Shubman Gill surpasses Hashim Amla to become fastest to 2000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: Poor visibility stops play at Dharamsala for around 10 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Football fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at 86
    PTI
  2. Ajax remains winless in eight consecutive games for the first time after 4-3 loss against FC Utrecht
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Late El Shaarawy goal secures Roma win over 10-man Monza
    Reuters
  4. AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Messi plays entire game for Inter Miami in a 1-0 loss as Charlotte qualifies for the MLS playoffs
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 222/5 (39); Kohli, Jadeja drive chase after Rahul, Suryakumar fall
    Team Sportstar
  2. Football fans flock to Old Trafford to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton following his death at 86
    PTI
  3. Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles
    AFP
  4. IND vs NZ, ICC ODI World Cup: Shubman Gill surpasses Hashim Amla to become fastest to 2000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: Poor visibility stops play at Dharamsala for around 10 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment