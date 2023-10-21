MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Beach football to debut in upcoming 2023 National Games

Notably, the AIFF hosted the inaugural Men’s National Beach Football Championships in Surat’s Dumas Beach earlier this year, which has proved to be a game-changer.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 14:50 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The top seven sides from the National Championships, along with host Goa, will be competing for the title at the games. (Representative Image)
The top seven sides from the National Championships, along with host Goa, will be competing for the title at the games. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The top seven sides from the National Championships, along with host Goa, will be competing for the title at the games. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The upcoming National Games will see a new sport in beach football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Saturday.

Notably, the AIFF hosted the inaugural Men’s National Beach Football Championships in Surat’s Dumas Beach earlier this year, which has proved to be a game-changer.

India at Asian Para Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes

The top seven sides from the National Championships, along with host Goa, will be competing for the title at the games.

The eight teams have been clubbed into two groups with Group A comprising Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep and Group B consisting of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Goa.

Meanwhile, Bruno Coutinho, who is currently the head coach of Goa’s beach football team, expressed his surprise at the sport’s inclusion in the games.

“I was really surprised to see that beach football has been included in the National Games for the first time,” he told the AIFF.

“Previously, it was just normal football, but now they have not only included beach football, but beach handball as well, so it will be interesting.” AIFF Grassroots Committee chairperson Mulrajsinh Chudasama, who is also the tournament director for the games, has said that the sport will be a huge success.

“I am confident that this is going to be a huge success. There are some challenges ahead.

“This is the high tide time in Goa, but the organisers have done well by putting up sandbags on the beach so that the FoP (field of play) doesn’t get affected.

“The best state teams in the country will fight it out there. It should be highly entertaining,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

National Games 2023 /

AIFF /

Beach Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Beach football to debut in upcoming 2023 National Games
    PTI
  2. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Engelbrecht, van Beek star with record partnership as NED sets SL 263-run target
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: SA 49/1 (9); Hendricks, van der Dussen rebuild after de Kock falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Beach football to debut in upcoming 2023 National Games
    PTI
  2. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294: Anshul Jubli’s opponent Mike Breeden misses weight by 3.5lbs, Indian fighter goes ahead with the fight
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 20: Kerala boy Bejoy guns down Lijo Mani’s record again
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOC rejects Putin’s ‘ethnic discrimination’ claims
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Beach football to debut in upcoming 2023 National Games
    PTI
  2. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Engelbrecht, van Beek star with record partnership as NED sets SL 263-run target
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: SA 49/1 (9); Hendricks, van der Dussen rebuild after de Kock falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands gets five penalty runs after ball hits keeper’s helmet
    Team Sportstar
  5. NED vs SL: Netherlands’ van Beek, Engelbrecht break Dhoni-Jadeja’s ODI World Cup partnership record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment