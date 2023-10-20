Indian sports news wrap, October 20

BADMINTON

Indian shuttlers Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships to assure themselves of a medal on day 4 of the tournament in Chengdu, China on Friday.

In the boys’ U15 singles category, Jagsher defeated China’s MA Chu Xuan 21-14, 21-13 in just 28 minutes, while Bornil emerged victorious in a closely-contested match against Korea’s Park Jung Bin, securing a 21-19, 22-20 victory.

Tanvi Sharma overcame a first-game loss to register a 20-22, 21-15, 21-15 win over Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei in the girls’ U17 singles quarter-final match.

In the girls’ U17 doubles match, Tanvi and Reshika Uthayasooriyan faced a 10-20, 20-22 defeat against the Chinese pair of Fu Xin Yi and Qin Shi Yang.

Jagsher and Bornil will face off in the boys’ U15 singles semi-finals on Saturday, while Tanvi will face second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand in girls’ U17 singles semi-final tie.

- PTI

MOTORSPORTS

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023: Sarthak Chavan, Abdul Basim grab pole positions in Round 4

Two teenagers, Sarthak Chavan from Pune and Chennai collegian Abdul Basim put in sizzling laps to qualify for pole position in their respective categories as the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 got underway at the Madras International Circuit, here on Friday.

The 16-year-old Sarthak, who joined Petronas TVS Racing team this season, took pole position in the premier Pro-stock 301-400cc Open category with a best lap of one minute, 50.854 seconds.

Qualifying for P2 was championship leader, Chennai’s Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) who clocked a best of 01:51.076 despite nursing a healing left shoulder that was dislocated following a crash in the previous round. Completing the front row was Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) with a hot lap of 01:51.823.

Later, 17-year-old Abdul Basim of Gulf Rockers Racing team, the younger brother of KY Ahamed who last month participated in the Moto3 class of Indian MotoGP, put in a lap of 02:07.685 for his maiden pole position in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, ahead of Vadodara’s Adit Shah (Axor Sparks Racing, 02:08.260) and Bengaluru’s Manvith Reddy K (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, 02:08.253).

In the other premier category, the Pro-Stock 165cc Open, KY Ahamed (01:56.224) of Petronas TVS Racing was the quickest in the practice session, followed by team-mates Sarthak Chavan (01:57.069) and Chiranth Vishwanath (01:57.540).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Championship leader in the NSF 250R category Chennai’s Kavin Quintal (01:52.262), who is gunning for his sixth win of the season, topped the timesheets in the official practice session. Another Chennai youngster Rakshith Dave was the second quickest in 01:53.367.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Bengaluru teenager Chiranth Vishwanath, who has four wins from seven starts, expectedly qualified for pole position in the Open (RR 310) category, clocking a best lap of 01:54.621, followed by Coimbatore’s Senthilkumar C (01:54.848) and G Balaji (01:56.100) from Chennai.

Mumbai’s Sarah Khan, with a hot lap of 02:13.553, qualified for the pole position in the Girls (Apache RTR 200) category, ahead of Chennai’s Nadine Faith Balaji (02:14.714) and Pune’s Saimah Ajaz Baig (02:16.499).

The results (Qualifying – Top 3 best laps): National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: 1. Sathak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing) (1min, 50.854sec); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (01:51.076); 3. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad, KTM Gusto Racing) (01:51.823); Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Abdul Basim (Chennai, Gulf Rockers Racing) (02:07.685); 2. Aadit Shah (Vadodara, Axor Sparks Racing) (02:08.260); 3. Manvith Reddy K (Bengaluru, Team RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (02:08.253). Support Race – 301-400cc Novice: 1. Aldrin Babu (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power Ultimate1) (02:04.717); 2. Rajeswaran K (Chennai, KTM Gusto Racing India) (02:07.101); 3. Dhanush Ram K (Bengaluru, Pvt) (02:07.332). Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (301-400cc, RR 310): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) (01:54.621); 2. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (01:54.848); 3. G Balji (Chennai) (01:56.100). Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Sarah Khan (Mumbai) (02:13.553); 2. Nadine Faith Balaji (Chennai) (02:14.714); 3. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) (02:16.499).

-Team Sportstar