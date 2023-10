India at Asian Para Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes

India will send its biggest-ever contingent to the Asian Para Games 2023, which will take place between October 22-28 in Hangzhou, China.

A total of 309 athletes from India including 196 men and 113 women will be competing in the 4th Asian Para Games. Comparing the contingent to that of the last edition of the Games, 188 athletes had represented the tricolour in Jakarta, four years ago.

India’s previous best at the Continental Games was 72 medals including 15 gold medals, 24 silver medals and 33 bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

India will participate in 17 disciplines, including five sports — Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo — for the very first time. It will have big hopes from the squad which features 2020 Paralympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes at the Asian Para Games 2023-

Para Badminton

Men – Krishna Nagar, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Indukant Kadam, Tarun, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Chirag Baretha, Ruthick Ragupathi, Prem Kumar Ale, Shashank Kumar, Abu Hubaida, Akash Sethu Madhavan, Gokul Das Areeparamb Vadakkayil, Hardik Makkar, Raj Kumar, Dev Rathi.

Women-Nithya Sre, Rachana Shaileshkumar Patel, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Mandeep Kaur, Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar, Jyoti, Palak Kohli, Vaishnavi Puneyani, Manisha Ramadass, Shanthiya Viswanathan, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Ammu Mohan

Para Athletics

Men – Ajay Kumar, Chirag, Ravi kumar, Shreyansh Trivedi, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Manoj Baskar, Vijay Kumar, Sheik Abdul Mohammad, Pranav Desai, Mit Patel, Narayan Thakur, Vijay Kumar, Vinay Kumar Lal, Madan, Mohammad Arif, Dilip Gavit, Jasbeer, Mithun, Khodaji Thakor, Ankur Dhama, Keshavamurthy Gururaju, Sharath Shankarappa, Raman Sharma, Rakesh Bhaira, Parmod, Devershee Sachan, Amit Kumar, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Monu Ghanghas, Rishi Rathore, Manjeet Ahlawat, Balaji Rajendran, Sourav, Devender Kumar, Ajithkumar Panchal, Ananth Rao Krishnappa, Yogesh kathuniya, Pardeep, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Ramsunghbhai Padhiyar, Shailesh Kumar, Ram Pal, Nishad Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Syam Injapuri, Unni Renu, Rishikant Sharma, Abhishek Chamoli, Laxit, Manjeet, Haney, Boby, Navdeep, Ritender, Sandeep, Sumit Antil, Pushpendra Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Manihas, Neeraj Yadav, Tek Chand, Parveen Kumar, Ajeet singh, Sundar singh, Rinku, Pardeep, Ajay Singh, Arjun Singh, Vikas, Jagdishbhai Shantilal Parmar, Mukesh, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Solairaj Dharmaraj, Someswara Rao Ramudri, Sagar, Manu, Mayank, Ravi Rongali, Dinesh Chaudhary, Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Muthuraja, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Soman Rana, Virender, Manojkumar Sabapathi

Women- Preeti Pal, Pooja, Devika Malik, Simran, Shalini Saraswathi, Jayanti Behera, Ishwari Nishad, Lalitha Killaka, Deepthi Jeevanji, Rakshitha Raju, Radha Venkatesh, Ekta Bhyan, Dolly Gola, Suman, Nidhi Mishra, Lakshmi, Kanchan Lakhani, Jaspreet Kaur Sran, Sakshi Kasana, Karamjyoti, Pooja, Suvarna Raj, Kusum, Poonam Sharma, Fatima Khatoon, Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary, Keerti Chauhan, Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh, Muthumeena Vellasamy, Medha Jayanth, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, Dayawanti, Santosh, Sharmila, Amisha Rawat.

Para Table Tennis

Men- Jehan Dorab Madan, Sandeep Dangi, Hitesh Dolwani, Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule, Jashvant Dalsangbhai Chaudhary, Raj ​​Aravindan, Yezdi Aspi, Sanjeev

Women- Poonam, Baby Sahana Ravi, Pragati Kesharwani, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel

Para Powerlifting

Men- Pradeep Joon, Parmjeet Kumar, Manish Kumar, Ashok, Ramubhai Babubhai Bambhava, Joby Mathew, Vinod Thakur, Sandesha Bappunji Giddegowda

Women- Manpreet Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur, Sakina Khatun, Pratima Krishnarao, Seema Rani, Raj Kumari, Zainab Khatoon, Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi

Para Archery

Men- Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Naveen Dalal, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami, Suraj Singh, Harvinder Singh, Dhanna Ram, Sahil

Women-Jyoti, Sheetal Devi, Sarita, Pooja Jatyan, Pooja

Para Shooting

Men- Akash, Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana, Rudransh Khandelwal, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Nihal Singh, Rahul Jakhar, Sidhartha Babu, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

Women– Nisha Kanwar, Rubina Francis, Sumedha Pathak, Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal

Para Swimming

Men- Swapnil Sanjay Patil, Himanshu Nandal, Gopichand Lingutla, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Tejas Nandakumar, Punith Nandakumar, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Herojit Singh Rajkumar, Shridhar Nagappa Malagi, Niranjan Mukundan, Anowar

Women- Devanshi Satija, Shashruti Vinayak Nakade, Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap

Para Chess

Men- Akkisetty Ganthimeri, Naveen Kumar Arigala, Shashikant Appaso K, Ashwinbhai K M, Darpan Satish Inani, Soundarya Kumar P, Aryan Bhalchandra I, Kishan Gangolli, Somendra

Women- Kanishsri Raju Prema, Charvi Mehta, Sharon Rachel Aby, Himanshi Bhaveshbhai Rathi, Vruthi Saganlal Jain, Sanskruti Vikas More, Mrunali Prakash P, Tijan Punaram G, Sarita Prabhakar K

Para Cycling

Men- Arshad Shaik, Jalaluddin Ansari, Abishek, Prashant Sudarshan Arkal, Yogesh Bhimrao Ahire

Women- Jyoti Radheshyam Gaderiya, Geeta Shambhu Singh Rao

Para Fencing

Men- Venkateswar Ramesh Rao, Prafulla Kumar Khandayatray, Rakhal Kumar Sethy, Parveen, Sunil Phogat

Women- Pujaswini Nayak, Rekha Devi, Rekha, Sheranthi Thomas, Anuradha Pandhari

Para Lawn Bowls

Men- Raghavendra Puttaswamaiah, Balaji Krishna Murthy, Dharmender Kumar, Vikas Narwal, Vikas Dagar, Surjeet Singh

Women- Anju Bala, Nirmala Devi, Nilima Ray, Rinki, Bharti Rathee, Sapana

Para Judo

Men- Kapil Parmar, Devendra Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Jaydev Gorain

Women- Janki Bai, Kokila, Gulshan, Renuka Narayan Salave, Vrushali More, Mukesh Rani

Para Boccia

Men – Sachin Chamaria, Jatin Kumar Kushwah

Women- Anjali Devi, Pooja Gupta

Men’s Blind Football

Prakash Chaudhary, Klingson Marak, Pradeep Patel, Shivam Singh, Sovendra Singh, Vishnubha Tejubha Vaghela, Sahil, Akash Singh

Para Taekwondo

Men – Mohit Singh, Ranjan Kumar

Women- Aruna, Muskan, Veena Arora

Para Canoe

Men – Yash Kumar, Sanjeev Kotiya, Manish Kaurav, Gajendra Singh, Jai Deep

Women- Pooja Ojha, Prachi Yadav, Rajni Jha, Shabana, Sangeeta Rajput

Para Rowing

Men- Narayana

Women- Anita