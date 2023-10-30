MagazineBuy Print

Bayern midfielder Kimmich banned for two league games after red card

The ban means Kimmich will miss Bayern's match at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and the home game with promoted Heidenheim next week.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 22:51 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, right, fouls Marvin Mehlem of Darmstadt 98.
Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, right, fouls Marvin Mehlem of Darmstadt 98. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, right, fouls Marvin Mehlem of Darmstadt 98. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been banned for two Bundesliga matches following his fourth minute red card in their 8-0 win over Darmstadt 98 on Saturday, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Monday.

The ban means Kimmich will miss Bayern’s match at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and the home game with promoted Heidenheim next week.

Germany international Kimmich was shown a straight red card when he failed to control a pass from his own goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and then pulled down Marwin Mehlem at the edge of the box.

Darmstadt then had two players dismissed before the hosts scored eight times after the break.

Champion Bayern is in second place on 23 points, two behind leader Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund is fourth on 21.

