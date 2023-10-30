MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Chelsea offer free travel to fans for Christmas Eve fixture at Wolves

The match was originally scheduled for December 23 but has been moved to December 24 for a 1300 GMT kickoff, marking the first time a Premier League game will be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 22:46 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea players at Stamford Bridge during a game.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea players at Stamford Bridge during a game. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea players at Stamford Bridge during a game. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea supporters travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the Premier League fixture on Christmas Eve will be offered free transport to and from the game, the London club said on Monday.

The match was originally scheduled for December 23 but has been moved to December 24 for a 1300 GMT kickoff, marking the first time a Premier League game will be held on Christmas Eve since 1995.

“The club is aware that transport options are more limited than usual on this date, as it is a Sunday and also Christmas Eve,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“As a sign of appreciation for fans making this trip, Chelsea Football Club will be offering free travel as a goodwill gesture to anyone who purchases a ticket.”

Coaches will be available to book when match tickets go on sale, the club added.

Ten Hag fights with history as he tries to turn Manchester United's season around

The change of date to Christmas Eve was criticised by the club’s fans who described it as “totally unacceptable”. The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said match-going fans would face issues travelling to Wolves on a holiday weekend.

“Not only could this lead to staffing issues at Molineux, but holiday transport timetables will further inconvenience supporters,” it said on Thursday.

The rescheduling is also a double blow to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as the Argentine will be unable to celebrate his wedding anniversary as well as the holiday.

“It is difficult because it is not easy to change,” he said last week. “We need to accept we are in England and it is different to the rest of the world ...

“Even if I am not happy, we need to try to be at our best level and accept a situation we cannot change.”

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Mauricio Pochettino

