Former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater retires at 33

Former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has retired as a professional footballer at age 33.

Drinkwater started his professional career at hometown club Manchester United in 2009 but never played for them, instead serving loan spells at Cardiff City, Watford and Barnsley.

His longest club spell was at Leicester, where he helped it win the Championship in 2013-14 and the Premier League in 2015-16. He also made three appearances for England shortly afterwards.

Drinkwater joined Chelsea in 2017, subsequently serving loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and Reading. He became a free agent when his contract with Chelsea ended in June 2022.