MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater retires at 33

Danny Drinkwater joined Chelsea in 2016 and served loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and Reading. He became a free agent when his contract with Chelsea ended in June 2022. 

Published : Oct 30, 2023 18:14 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Drinkwater won the premier league with Leicester City in 2017.
FILE PHOTO: Drinkwater won the premier league with Leicester City in 2017. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Drinkwater won the premier league with Leicester City in 2017. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has retired as a professional footballer at age 33.

Drinkwater started his professional career at hometown club Manchester United in 2009 but never played for them, instead serving loan spells at Cardiff City, Watford and Barnsley.

ALSO READ | Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager

His longest club spell was at Leicester, where he helped it win the Championship in 2013-14 and the Premier League in 2015-16. He also made three appearances for England shortly afterwards.

Drinkwater joined Chelsea in 2017, subsequently serving loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and Reading. He became a free agent when his contract with Chelsea ended in June 2022. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Leicester City /

Chelsea /

Danny Drinkwater /

Reading /

Aston Villa /

Burnley

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan needs 242 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater retires at 33
    Reuters
  3. Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager
    Reuters
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after AFG vs SL: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sabalenka feels ‘disrespected’ by WTA at ‘unsafe’ Cancun finale
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater retires at 33
    Reuters
  2. FIFA bans Rubiales from football for three years
    Reuters
  3. Nine people detained after attack on Lyon team buses, says French government
    AP
  4. Ballon d’Or 2023: Full nominations list, venue, time, live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan needs 242 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Leicester City and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater retires at 33
    Reuters
  3. Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager
    Reuters
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after AFG vs SL: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sabalenka feels ‘disrespected’ by WTA at ‘unsafe’ Cancun finale
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment