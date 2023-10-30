MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager

The 59-year-old began his playing career at Ajax and spent 11 years at the club, later returning as assistant manager to Marco Van Basten and was interim manager in 2009.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 18:01 IST , Amsterdam - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ajax Amsterdam has appointed John van’t Schip as interim head coach.
Ajax Amsterdam has appointed John van’t Schip as interim head coach. | Photo Credit: X @AFCAjax
infoIcon

Ajax Amsterdam has appointed John van’t Schip as interim head coach. | Photo Credit: X @AFCAjax

 

Ajax Amsterdam has appointed John van’t Schip as interim head coach, a week after it parted ways with Maurice Steijn, the Eredivisie club announced on Monday.

Steijn’s time at the club came to an end after a run of four league defeats left Ajax second from bottom. On Sunday it dropped to the bottom after a 5-2 defeat by league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

“Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as interim head coach. The former Ajax player signs a contract with the club running from 30 October 2023 until 30 June 2025,” the club said.

“Van’t Schip and Ajax have agreed to him stepping into a function in technical management from 1 July 2024.”

READ MORE: Liverpool fought for Diaz, Klopp says, after Colombian’s father kidnapped

The Dutch club also confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Welcome back, John van ‘t Schip! ❌❌❌”

The 59-year-old began his playing career at Ajax and spent 11 years at the club, later returning as assistant manager to Marco Van Basten and was interim manager in 2009.

“John is a real Ajax man, who has a lot of national and international experience, on the field and next to it. To us he is the right person to give a positive turn to our performances,” Ajax CEO John van Halst said.

“First as head coach of the first team, for the long term, we see a different technical role for him.”

His last managerial position saw him coach the Greece national side for over two years until 2021, and his assistant trainer in that role, Michael Valkanis, will now join him as his assistant at Ajax.

Related stories

Related Topics

Football /

Eredivisie /

Ajax /

Marco van Basten /

Greece

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager
    Reuters
  2. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 241 all out (49.3); Farooqi picks four; Nissanka top scores with 46
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after AFG vs SL: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sabalenka feels ‘disrespected’ by WTA at ‘unsafe’ Cancun finale
    AFP
  5. What’s so funny about tennis
    Paul Fein
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager
    Reuters
  2. Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  3. Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal signs Brazilian Malcom
    Reuters
  4. Everton’s Dele Alli opens up about pill addiction, sexual abuse as child
    Reuters
  5. Muralitharan: Unfortunate for country like Sri Lanka to be playing World Cup qualifiers
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager
    Reuters
  2. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SL 241 all out (49.3); Farooqi picks four; Nissanka top scores with 46
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 top run-scorers after AFG vs SL: Quinton de Kock leads, Rohit back in top four
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sabalenka feels ‘disrespected’ by WTA at ‘unsafe’ Cancun finale
    AFP
  5. What’s so funny about tennis
    Paul Fein
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment