MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea routs Leicester to go top of Women’s Super League

Swedish defender Bjorn, who joined the Blues from Everton in January, broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Leicester failed to clear a corner, hooking a shot back across the goal and over the head of keeper Lize Kop to make it 1-0.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 07:57 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn celebrates scoring their first goal.
Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Nathalie Bjorn celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Nathalie Bjorn, Mayra Ramirez and Catarina Macario all netted their first Women’s Super League goals for Chelsea as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday to go back to the top of the table, above Manchester City on goal difference.

Swedish defender Bjorn, who joined the Blues from Everton in January, broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Leicester failed to clear a corner, hooking a shot back across the goal and over the head of keeper Lize Kop to make it 1-0.

Ramirez, another January arrival, added the second in the 44th minute with a brilliant solo effort, winning the ball in her own half and running half the length of the field before coolly rounding Kop and slotting the ball home.

Winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd added a third and Brazil-born USA international Macario came off the bench to score on her debut as Chelsea moved back to the summit on 37 points thanks to a three-goal cushion over Manchester City, who beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

In Sunday’s early kick-off, Arsenal kept their title challenge alive with a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby at a sold-out Emirates Stadium thanks to a second-half strike from Alessia Russo.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis

Though Arsenal made hard work of beating Spurs, it remains three points behind the top two, and with away games against Chelsea and City still to come, they still have their fate in their own hands as the title race hots up.

Bottom side Bristol City and Brighton & Hove Albion combined to produce the most entertaining game of the day, with Bristol coming back from 2-0 down to trail 4-3 before suffering another defensive collapse and eventually losing 7-3.

With seven games left to play, that loss leaves Bristol six points adrift of a West Ham United side who drew 1-1 at home with Manchester United thanks to a late goal from Viviane Asseyi.

There were plenty of goals in Birmingham too, but unfortunately for Aston Villa most of them were scored by visitors Liverpool, who notched a 4-1 win in one of their best away performances of the season.

The win moves Liverpool up to fifth in the table on 25 points, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United. 

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Leicester City /

WSL /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea routs Leicester to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai looks to pile on vs TN; Vidarbha trails MP by 69 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Charlton shines, Duplantis reigns supreme at world indoors
    AFP
  4. Barcelona and Athletic share spoils in goalless draw
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Form and captaincy of Mandhana has helped RCB ooze confidence, says Devine
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. Chelsea routs Leicester to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Pochettino desperate for titles, not new players at Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Gambia team in emergency landing scare on way to Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  4. SL vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Mathews, Shakib ‘timed out’ feud continues in tense post-match press conference
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Ajax appoints John van’t Schip as new manager
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea routs Leicester to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Mumbai looks to pile on vs TN; Vidarbha trails MP by 69 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Charlton shines, Duplantis reigns supreme at world indoors
    AFP
  4. Barcelona and Athletic share spoils in goalless draw
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Form and captaincy of Mandhana has helped RCB ooze confidence, says Devine
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment