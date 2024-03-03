La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis

Atletico Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday as Diego Simeone’s side ended a three-game winless run in all competitions.

A defensive mistake from Betis led to an own-goal by keeper Rui Silva in the eighth minute and Alvaro Morata, who had missed a penalty kick earlier in the game, extended the host’s lead with a header from a rebound in the 44th minute.

Betis’ William Carvalho came off the bench to reduce the deficit with a superb strike from range into the top corner in the 61st minute and Atletico’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s heroics enabled it to secure a much needed home win.

Atletico moved to 55 points in fourth place in the La Liga standings, two points behind third-placed Barcelona and six ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth, who face each other in Bilbao later on Sunday. Real Madrid is top on 66 points.