MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis

Atletico moved to 55 points in fourth place in the La Liga standings, two points behind third-placed Barcelona and six ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth, who face each other in Bilbao later on Sunday.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 23:09 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring the winning goal against Real Betis in La Liga.
Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring the winning goal against Real Betis in La Liga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring the winning goal against Real Betis in La Liga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday as Diego Simeone’s side ended a three-game winless run in all competitions.

A defensive mistake from Betis led to an own-goal by keeper Rui Silva in the eighth minute and Alvaro Morata, who had missed a penalty kick earlier in the game, extended the host’s lead with a header from a rebound in the 44th minute.

ALSO READ: Vinicius scores 2 to earn Real Madrid draw in return to Valencia since racial abuse, Bellingham gets red

Betis’ William Carvalho came off the bench to reduce the deficit with a superb strike from range into the top corner in the 61st minute and Atletico’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s heroics enabled it to secure a much needed home win.

Atletico moved to 55 points in fourth place in the La Liga standings, two points behind third-placed Barcelona and six ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth, who face each other in Bilbao later on Sunday. Real Madrid is top on 66 points.

Related Topics

Alvaro Morata /

Atletico Madrid /

Real Betis /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pankaj Advani beats Kamal Chawla to retain CCI Snooker Classic crown
    PTI
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Murray powers Chennayin to a 2-1 win against Odisha FC
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Man City wins the Manchester derby; Highlights MCI 3-1 MUN Premier League; Foden brace and late Haaland goal completes comeback
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W highlights, WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hands Gujarat Giants fourth loss of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis
    Reuters
  2. Tebas hopes Greenwood will stay in La Liga
    Reuters
  3. La Liga: Modric stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Barcelona breezes past Getafe 4-0 to climb to second place
    Reuters
  5. Football games involving Valencia, Levante postponed after deadly fire in eastern Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pankaj Advani beats Kamal Chawla to retain CCI Snooker Classic crown
    PTI
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid returns to winning ways with 2-1 victory over Real Betis
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Murray powers Chennayin to a 2-1 win against Odisha FC
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Man City wins the Manchester derby; Highlights MCI 3-1 MUN Premier League; Foden brace and late Haaland goal completes comeback
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W highlights, WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hands Gujarat Giants fourth loss of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment