Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund: An unending source of German footballing legends

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have dominated German football for decades. The duo has traded trophies -- occasionally players too -- with Bayern dominating the recent years.

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season will see Dortmund and Bayern go head-to-head on the final day, with the former holding a two point lead heading in.

Dortmund and Bayern have also been home to some of the greats of German football. Here are a few:

Bayern Munich

Franz Beckenbauer

Nicknamed Der Kaiser, for the way he commanded the field, Franz Beckenbauer dominated German football in Bayern’s colours from 1964 to 1977.

Beckenbauer, who rose through Bayern’s youth ranks, globalised the niche role of sweeper, where he controlled the game in front of the defence. His dominance extended to the international stage as he led the German side to the 1974 World Cup title, overcoming the seemingly invincible Dutch side of Johan Cruyff.

Beckenbauer won three European titles and four Bundesliga trophies with Bayern and would return as the club’s manager, winning the 93-94 Bundesliga title.

Gerd Muller

FILE - Germany’s Gerd Mueller scores the decisive third goal for Germany during the 1970 World Cup quarterfinal match against England | Photo Credit: AP

A goalscoring wizard, Gerd Muller ravaged defences across Europe during his 15 years with Bayern Munich (1964-1979).

Muller’s unquenching thirst for goals -- which saw him score 555 senior goals -- was only matched by the rate at which he accumulated trophies, both with Bayern and Germany.

A five-time Bundesliga winner and three-time European champion, Muller would also succeed at the World Cup, winning the 1974 edition and securing the golden boot in 1970.

Oliver Kahn

OLIVER KAHN

Often considered to be the most dominant goalkeeper to have played the game, Oliver Kahn terrorised opponents like no other from the goal line.

Bayern nabbed Kahn from fellow German side Karlsruher, when he was 21, and would go on to represent the Munich side for 14 years, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2000-01 Champion League.

Kahn was the rock for his national side too, helping Germany to the 2002 World Cup final, where it lost to Brazil 2-0. He would though be rewarded with the Golden Ball award for the tournament and continues to be the only goalkeeper to have done so.

Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus in action with VfB Stuttgart’s Fabian Bredlow | Photo Credit: HEIKO BECKER

Born in Dortmund, Marco Reus rose through the ranks of the club’s academy, before leaving for Rot Weiss Ahlen when he was 17. He would then go on to make a name for himself at Monchengladbach, before returning to Dortmund in 2012.

For the last 10 years, Reus has been the constant presence around whom and ever-changing carousel of Dortmund managers have tries to build their sides. The 33-year-old has seen teammates of him leave for greener pastures, mostly for Bayern Munich.

But now, Reus is on the precipice of winning his first Bundesliga title, with Dortmund and Bayern heading into a final day title finish.

Mathias Sammer

⁉️ VOCÊ SABIA!?



Mathias Sammer foi o último jogador da Bundesliga e o último alemão a vencer a Bola de Ouro!



Em 1996, o zagueiro conquistou a Bundesliga e a supercopa alemã pelo Borussia Dortmund, além da Eurocopa com a Alemanha. Em 1997 ele ainda viria a ganhar a UCL pelo BVB! pic.twitter.com/G7o2vUFD40 — 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 🇩🇪🇧🇷 (@BundesInsider) January 21, 2022

Mathias Sammer is the closest Germany has come to reproducing Franz Beckenbauer in the sweeper mould. The 1996- Ballon d’or winner began his career with East German side Dynamo Dresden, before establishing himself at Stuggart.

A brief stint at Inter Milan followed, before Sammer headed to Dortmund in the winter break of the 1992-93 season, where he had the most prosperous phase of his career.

He captained the Dortmund side to two Bundesliga shields and the 1996-97 Champions League title. Sammer’s career though came to an abrupt end after the European win, due to injuries.

Andreas Moller

An attacking midfielder of the classic mould, Andreas Moller was a hot property in Europe in the 90s.

Moller found success initially at Eintracht Frankfurt, before moving to Dortmund, where he scored 24 goals in 74 appearances.

Moller would hop ship to Frankfurt and Juventus, before returning to Dortmund for a much more prolific spell - 47 goals in 153 games. He would team up Sammer as Dortmund went on to tear up the league and eventually became the European champion in 1997.