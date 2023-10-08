MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: Coman’s double leads Bayern to 3-0 win over Freiburg

Goals from Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane in the first half put Bayern in the driving seat and the France international scored again after the interval.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 23:37 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer against SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, on October 8, 2023.
Bayern’s Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer against SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern's Kingsley Coman controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer against SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman scored once in each half to lead the champion to a 3-0 win over visiting Freiburg on Sunday as it bounced back from last week’s draw with RB Leipzig.

Goals from Coman and Leroy Sane in the first half put Bayern in the driving seat and France international Coman scored again after the interval.

Bayern is third on 17 points, two behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, which earlier beat Cologne 3-0.

Coman opened his account with a sensational goal in the 12th minute after picking up the ball and charging down the right wing.

READ MORE: Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg

The 27-year-old, almost at the sideline, looked set for a deep cross but instead floated the ball in off the far post from 25 metres out.

Sane quickly doubled Bayern’s lead in the 25th and had another effort ruled out after a VAR review.

With Freiburg posing no threat at all, Bayern took the foot off the gas after the break but Coman should have scored again in the 78th minute but chose to lay the ball off for Mathys Tel who was offside. Tel had replaced Bayern’s top scorer Harry Kane in the 72nd minute.

Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu tipped a shot by Leon Goretzka onto the crossbar in the 83rd but was beaten two minutes later when Coman’s deflected shot made it 3-0.

