Champions League: Man City not dwelling on past failures or Bayern success says Guardiola

Manchester City will not be thinking about past failures in the Champions League or Bayern Munich’s illustrious European history when his side faces the German side in the second leg of the quarterfinal on Wednesday, said coach Pep Guardiola.

City beat Bayern 3-0 in the first leg and is in the driving seat for a semifinal spot, with six-time European champion Bayern in turmoil after its German Cup exit two weeks ago, first-leg loss and draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday.s

“We come here to play one football game, 11 men against 11 men, to try to do better than our opponent in this game,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We cannot play, competing against history. For us it is a new opportunity to prove ourselves against one of the best in Europe. Tomorrow we don’t play against history, we don’t play against what they have achieved,” he said.

Guardiola warned that Bayern, despite any internal turbulence, would go out believing it could turn the tie around. Bayern’s Sadio Mane was dropped and fined after clashing with teammate Leroy Sane following its first-leg defeat.

City is still looking for their first Champions League trophy having reached the final once, in 2021.

“I know the mentality of this club (Bayern). It is everywhere. It is in the skin and I know they believe they can do it. We believe too,” Guardiola, who coached Bayern from 2013-16, said.

“When you are in this type of club, with the history they have in the past in this competition, it is what it is.”

Guardiola’s City side, who is unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, is looking to peak at the right time this season.

It trails leader Arsenal by three points in the Premier League title race and plays Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

One of the keys to Guardiola’s success has been striker Erling Haaland, who scored twice in City’s weekend 3-1 home victory over Leicester City, increasing his goal haul to an impressive 47 across all competitions this season.

Guardiola will also have midfielder Phil Foden back after injury, though the midfielder is not expected to start.

“Definitely it is good news for us,” the Spaniard said. “He has only one training session yesterday but he travelled with us and will be on the bench.

Asled how long Foden could play for Guariolas added: “90 minutes for sure no. But he is a special player who does not need a lot of training sessions to be fit. It is important not just for tomorrow.”