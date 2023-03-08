Bayern Munich vs PSG, LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League Preview, Head to Head Record, Predicted 11

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé wants to add more goals to his PSG scoring record.

They will get their chance on Wednesday when Bayern tries to defend its 1-0 lead in the second leg of the round of 16.

Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team’s approach in the return match will be closely watched.

Both teams are without key players ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Bayern remains without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández, both long-term absentees, and fullback Noussair Mazraoui is in training but has not played since the World Cup. Another defender, Benjamin Pavard, is suspended after he was sent off in stoppage time in the first leg and is set to be replaced by Josip Stanišić.

PSG is without Neymar after the Brazilian was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle injury, but Mbappé and Lionel Messi each scored in the 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. Mbappé became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 201 goals, breaking a tie with Edinson Cavani.

Right back Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s squad for the game after he was given preliminary charges in a rape investigation last week. The 24-year-old Hakimi missed the last three French league games with injury.

-Associated Press

PREDICTED 11

Bayern Munich: Sommer - Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt - Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies - Sane, Musiala - Choupo-Moting

Paris Saint Germain: Donnarumma - Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos - Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes - Messi, Mbappe

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 13 | Bayern Munich: 7 | Paris Saint Germain: 6 | Draws: 0

LAST 5 RESULTS

Paris Saint Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich - 2022/23 Round of 16

Paris Saint Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich - 2020/21 Quarterfinals

Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris Saint Germain - 2020/21 Quarterfinals

Paris Saint Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich - 2019/20 Final

Bayern Munich 3-1 Paris Saint Germain - 2017/18 Group Stage