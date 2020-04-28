Football Football Belgian Pro League delays vote on ending season After a general meeting, the Belgian Pro League announced that the decision had been put back until May 4. AFP BRUSSELS 28 April, 2020 09:25 IST Representative image: A resumption seems impossible as the Belgian government has banned all mass gatherings until August 31 - Getty Images AFP BRUSSELS 28 April, 2020 09:25 IST The Belgian Pro League said on Monday it had again deferred a decision on whether to end a season in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic.After a general meeting, the league announced that the decision had been put back until May 4.Read: How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupThe board of directors of the Pro League recommended on April 2 that the league be declared over, but this needed to be approved at a general meeting. One was scheduled for April 15 and then postponed first until April 24 and then to Monday.The Pro League and the Belgian football federation said they want to know the position of the government before making a final decision.A resumption seems impossible, however, as the Belgian government has banned all mass gatherings until August 31, and a match even behind closed doors would mobilise at least 400 people, according to the Belgian football federation.If the league is declared over, leader Club Brugge would be declared champions with 11 matches unplayed. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos