Football

Belgium names Domenico Tedesco as new head coach to replace Roberto Martinez

AP
BRUSSELS 08 February, 2023 14:45 IST
BRUSSELS 08 February, 2023 14:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: Domenico Tedesco reacts during the Champions League Group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Leipzig on September 6, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Domenico Tedesco reacts during the Champions League Group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in Leipzig on September 6, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Domenico Tedesco has been appointed as head coach of Belgium’s national team to replace Roberto Martinez, the Belgian football federation said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Italian, who previously coached Schalke 04, Spartak Moscow and Leipzig, has signed a deal until after the European Championship next year in Germany.

Martinez, who led Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, was in charge of the team for six years. He stepped down after the Red Devils failed to progress to the knockout stage of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Martinez’s exit coincided with the likely breakup of Belgium’s so-called “Golden Generation,” an era featuring standout attacking players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens.

Tesdesco’s main task will be to rebuild the squad ahead of the European championship.

Belgium starts its qualifying campaign for the 2024 Euros on March 24 against Sweden.

