Qatar investors to make bid to buy Manchester United from Glazer family: Report

Last month INEOS, a company owned by Jim Ratcliffe, entered the bidding process for the club after its US owners, the Glazer family, said in November that they began the process of selling the club.

08 February, 2023 12:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: A corner flag showing the logo of Manchester United is seen ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 28, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: A corner flag showing the logo of Manchester United is seen ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 28, 2023.

Qatari investors are set to make a huge bid to buy Manchester United, reported Daily Mail.

According to the report, “a group of private, high-wealth individuals” from Qatar showed interest in the Premier League club, which has been up for purchage.

Premier League: Erik ten Hag to keep faith with Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the owner of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain, was considering to takeover or a buy a stake in Manchester United or Liverpool.

The Glazers family has been under fire since Manchester United has not won any title since 2017 when it lifted the Europa League and League Cup.

In April, fans thronged outside Old Trafford, protesting against the Glazers family. They sang “get out of the club”.

United’s future owner will have a big task in hand with the club’s net debt had grown to 515 million pounds ($620.42 million) by September.

