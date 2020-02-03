Football Football Brown, Perdomo in Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup preliminary stage squad As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat’s side, which will take on Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash. Team Sportstar 03 February, 2020 14:08 IST Brown was among the two new signings for Bengaluru in the January transfer window. - K. Murali Kumar Team Sportstar 03 February, 2020 14:08 IST Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced its 30-man squad ahead of the 2020 AFC Cup preliminary stages. As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat’s side, ahead of its trip to Thimphu, where it will face Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash.Bengaluru’s foreign contingent, meanwhile, will feature Juan Gonzalez in defence, Erik Paartalu in midfield, along with new signings Nili Perdomo and Deshorn Brown in attack. Midfielders Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto, and defender Albert Serran misses out for the Blues.Among the graduates from the Bengaluru FC B team are three U18 players, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Johnson Singh Laishram.The Blues begin their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a clash against Bhutanese side Paro FC, at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thumpu, on Wednesday.The squadGoalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya PatraDefenders: Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima, Juan Gonzalez, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Johnson Singh Laishram, Harmanjot Khabra.Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Nili Perdomo, Leon Augustine, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar.Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Advait Shinde, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Naorem Roshan Singh. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos