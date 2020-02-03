Football

Brown, Perdomo in Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup preliminary stage squad

As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat’s side, which will take on Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 February, 2020 14:08 IST

Brown was among the two new signings for Bengaluru in the January transfer window.   -  K. Murali Kumar

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 February, 2020 14:08 IST

Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced its 30-man squad ahead of the 2020 AFC Cup preliminary stages. As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat’s side, ahead of its trip to Thimphu, where it will face Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash.

Bengaluru’s foreign contingent, meanwhile, will feature Juan Gonzalez in defence, Erik Paartalu in midfield, along with new signings Nili Perdomo and Deshorn Brown in attack.

Midfielders Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto, and defender Albert Serran misses out for the Blues.

Among the graduates from the Bengaluru FC B team are three U18 players, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Johnson Singh Laishram.

The Blues begin their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a clash against Bhutanese side Paro FC, at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thumpu, on Wednesday.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima, Juan Gonzalez, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Johnson Singh Laishram, Harmanjot Khabra.

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Nili Perdomo, Leon Augustine, Emmanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Advait Shinde, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Naorem Roshan Singh.

 

  Dugout videos