Brown, Perdomo in Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup preliminary stage squad

Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced its 30-man squad ahead of the 2020 AFC Cup preliminary stages. As many as nine BFC B team players feature in Carles Cuadrat’s side, ahead of its trip to Thimphu, where it will face Paro FC in a two-legged Preliminary Stage 2 clash.

Bengaluru’s foreign contingent, meanwhile, will feature Juan Gonzalez in defence, Erik Paartalu in midfield, along with new signings Nili Perdomo and Deshorn Brown in attack.

Midfielders Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto, and defender Albert Serran misses out for the Blues.

Among the graduates from the Bengaluru FC B team are three U18 players, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Sridarth Nongmeikapam and Johnson Singh Laishram.

The Blues begin their AFC Cup 2020 campaign with a clash against Bhutanese side Paro FC, at the Changlimithang Stadium, in Thumpu, on Wednesday.