ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin does the double over Blasters, Ogbeche hat-trick in vain

There was a flood of goals, nine in all, including a hat-trick by Kerala Blasters captain Bartholomew Ogbeche, at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday night but it was two-time champion Chennaiyin FC which walked away a 6-3 winner in the Hero Indian Super League game.

The handsome victory helped the visitor climb a rung in the league ladder, to fifth, and move closer to the semifinal spot.



As it happened: ISL Kerala Blasters 3-6 Chennaiyin FC, highlights: a hat-trick, three braces mark nine-goal tie

The game was everything that Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle had predicted. But it was Chennaiyin midfielder Rafael Crivellaro who was the star of the show with his brilliant play in the last few minutes of the first half that fetched the visitor three goals. The Brazilian's brace and an assist put the Blasters at half-time.

Chennaiyin's opening goal, in the 39 minute, was virtually a gift from the Blasters goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh. Soon after receiving a backpass, Rehenesh tapped the ball directly to Crivellaro, the most dangerous man tonight. The latter was quick to grab the opportunity, pushing it into the empty net. The error proved costly for Rehenesh and appeared to play on his mind for the rest of the game.





Rafael Crivellaro starred for Chennaiyin FC with two goals and an assist against Kerala Blasters. - H. Vibhu

Five minutes later, Crivellaro was at it again, swiftly pushing the ball to Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis – the ISL's top scorer this season – even as he was brought down by the central defenders. Valskis produced a bullet of a shot that gave Rehenesh no chance, ultimately finishing the game with two goals. Lallianzuala Chhangte had two goal of his own to celebrate too.

The second half saw six goals as Ogbeche led the Blasters retaliation almost singlehandedly. The Nigerian pumped in three lovely goals in the second half – the first after a soft slide and the next with a fiery shot - but with Crivellaro doing all the damage in the first half, the home captain could only walk away disappointed.

