FSDL announces ISL semifinals, final dates

Football Sports Development Ltd. announced the schedule for the Indian Super League 2019-20 semifinals and the final.

The ongoing ISL season will have knockouts played over the weekends.

The first set of semifinals will be on February 29 and March 1 while the return leg is scheduled on the weekend of March 7 and March 8.

ISL final will be held on March 14 while the venue for the final will be announced on a later date.

The ongoing season will see the league stage winner earn a direct entry into AFC Champions League 2021 group stage. Currently three clubs – ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) are fighting to earn the spot.