FSDL announces ISL semifinals, final dates The first set of ISL semifinals will be on February 29 and March 1 while the return leg is scheduled on the weekend of March 7 and March 8. Team Sportstar 28 January, 2020 16:23 IST File image of the Indian Super League trophy. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 28 January, 2020 16:23 IST Football Sports Development Ltd. announced the schedule for the Indian Super League 2019-20 semifinals and the final. The ongoing ISL season will have knockouts played over the weekends.The first set of semifinals will be on February 29 and March 1 while the return leg is scheduled on the weekend of March 7 and March 8.ISL final will be held on March 14 while the venue for the final will be announced on a later date.The ongoing season will see the league stage winner earn a direct entry into AFC Champions League 2021 group stage. Currently three clubs – ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) are fighting to earn the spot.