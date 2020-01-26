ISL: Habas, Eelco suspended; fined for misconduct

All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee served out suspensions to ATK head coach Antonio Habas, goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado and Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie.

The body found the three guilty of serious misconduct during the Indian Super League clash involving both these sides played on January 12 in Kolkata.

Habas and Pindado have both been handed two-game suspensions and a monetary fine of INR 1 and 2 Lakh respectively. However, since both having already served one suspension each in the previous game, the duo will be out of technical area against NorthEast United FC on Monday.

Schattorie is required to serve a similar quantum of a two-game suspension and a fine to the tune of INR 1 Lakh with immediate effect.