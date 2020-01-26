Home News ISL: Habas, Eelco suspended; fined for misconduct The AIFF disciplinary committee served out suspensions to ATK head coach Habas, goalkeeping coach Pindado and Kerala Blasters head coach Schattorie. Team Sportstar 26 January, 2020 22:10 IST Habas (white shirt) being restrained after an altercation with Schattorie. - RAJEEV BHATT Team Sportstar 26 January, 2020 22:10 IST All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee served out suspensions to ATK head coach Antonio Habas, goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado and Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie. The body found the three guilty of serious misconduct during the Indian Super League clash involving both these sides played on January 12 in Kolkata.Habas and Pindado have both been handed two-game suspensions and a monetary fine of INR 1 and 2 Lakh respectively. However, since both having already served one suspension each in the previous game, the duo will be out of technical area against NorthEast United FC on Monday. Schattorie is required to serve a similar quantum of a two-game suspension and a fine to the tune of INR 1 Lakh with immediate effect. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos