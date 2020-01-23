Sunil Chhetri hails ATK-Mohun Bagan merger

Sunil Chhetri hailed the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK on Thursday and said that it was a “great deal.”

I-League club Mohun Bagan recently announced its merger with two-time Indian Super League champion ATK. The RPSG Group, which owns and runs ATK FC, acquired majority shares in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited.

“A team like Mohun Bagan which is the best club in the country as far as history is concerned,” the Bengaluru FC captain said. “They have done so much for Indian football, a huge name with East Bengal. (They) coming in ISL, partnering ATK is a great deal and I wish them all the best apart from the two games they play against us (Bengaluru FC).”

He also said that Indian football was going in the right direction but there was a long way to go.

“We have improved a little bit and have to go a long way. I think everyone who is involved with it, corporate houses, players, coaches, government, AIFF, fans, media have to come together and put the best foot forward to take it to a different level. We are going in the right direction, but the goal is far. We have to work really hard.”

No decision on retirement yet

The Indian national team skipper made it clear that he is yet to decide when to hang up his boots. The 35-year-old recently said that he did not have too many games left to play with the national side and that is the reason why he won't set himself any long-term goals going forward.

“I have already played 112 games for my country and I am not going to play 250 games. That is what I meant that I do not have many games left. I do not know when I am going to stop but I love this game,” he said.

Chhetri is the second highest international goal-scorer among active players after Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I feel really energetic. So I will keep going as much as possible. But the fact is, I am on the other side of my career and not going to play 100 games more for my country. So, whatever it is, 10, 20, 30, 40, 60, I don’t know how many, but as many as I can, I will give my best,” he said.