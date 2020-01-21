Man Utd U-18 squad to visit India

Apollo Tyres launched the United We Play programme to encourage young football talent from across the country. Talented players will be trained by the Manchester United Soccer School (MUSS) coaches, with the best performers receiving an opportunity to train with the United U-18 team, which visits India in May 2020.

The programme will be held for two age groups (U-13 and U-16) in New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai and Bengaluru. The initial programme will be run by local coaches, before the youngsters get a chance to impress coaches from United Soccer School.

Read: A Red Devil and the euphoria of winning a season treble

Thirty-two best performers, selected from across the country, will assemble in Mumbai to participate in two training sessions with the touring United U-18 squad. Ronny Johnsen, an ex-United player, launched the programme along with Rajesh Dahiya, VP-Marketing, Sales and Service (India, SAARC & Oceania), Apollo Tyres Ltd, in Mumbai.

Manchester United’s Head of Academy, Nick Cox, said: “The U-18’s visit to India is an important part of the squads training. It allows our youth players to experience travel as a team to countries they may have never visited before, meeting the club’s fans and experiencing cultures and climates very different to their own.”

Apollo Tyres, in addition to being the global tyre partner of Manchester United Football Club, has a presence in ISL as the principal sponsor of Chennaiyin FC and in the I-League as title sponsorship of Punjab FC. In the past, company was associated with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.