Football Football Manchester United charged for failing to control its players in Liverpool defeat The Football Association have charged Manchester United after its players crowded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's defeat at Anfield. Patric Ridge 21 January, 2020 15:45 IST Manchester United have been charged by the FA. - Getty Images Patric Ridge 21 January, 2020 15:45 IST Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control its players during its 2-0 defeat to Premier League leader Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.Having gone ahead in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk's header, Liverpool thought it had a second when Roberto Firmino curled home soon after. However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR check, with Van Dijk having been deemed to foul United goalkeeper David De Gea prior to Firmino's strike.Referee Craig Pawson did not initially blow up for a foul, with United's players — including goalkeeper De Gea, who received a booking — gathering around the official to protest prior to the video review. (2/2) It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday (19/1/20). Manchester United FC has until Thursday (23/1/20) to provide a response.— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 21, 2020 The FA has now taken action against United, charging the club with a breach of FA Rule E20 (a). "It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday," read a statement on the official FA Spokesperson Twitter account.United has been given until Thursday to respond to the charge. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos