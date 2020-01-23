Hyderabad FC extends Adil Khan’s contract by 3 years

Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023.

“I’m happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and believe we will have better luck and achieve greater success in the next few seasons,” Adil said.

Coach Albert Roca welcomed Adil, calling him an asset for the team.

“I am very happy that Adil Khan has chosen to commit his future to Hyderabad FC for another 3 seasons,” he said. “I see him as a key player, leader, and an important personality at the club. He will be a good role model for the youngsters and a great asset for us.”

The 31-year-old, a defensive midfielder, has played for Sporting Clube de Goa, Mohun Bagan, Delhi Dynamos and Churchill Brothers among others in his career.