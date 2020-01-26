ISL: FC Goa seals thrilling win over Kerala Blasters - Talking points 

FC Goa earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday to jump to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table.

Hugo Boumous netted a brace and Jackichand Singh scored too to cancel out the strikes from Kerala’s key members Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

1) Goals, drama galore

The match saw five goals scored as the teams played put up an entertaining display. Goa had a two-goal lead at half time but conceded two goals in 16 minutes in the second half. Boumous and Jackichand struck in the initial half but Kerala Blasters bounced back stronger in the latter with quick goals which broke Goa’s momentum.

However, just when it seemed the visitor had taken charge of the proceedings, Boumous volleyed the winning goal with seven minutes left on the clock. Goa, thus, had the last laugh in the five-goal thriller.

2) Coro silent but Boumous steps up

On a night when talisman Ferran Corominas failed to get on the scoresheet for the Gaurs, attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous stepped up as the hero for Sergio Lobera-coached outfit.

With a tap-in in the first half and a volley in the second, he inspired his side to an important victory which sees it at the top of the table, two points off second-placed Bengaluru FC.

READ | ISL: Goa beats Kerala Blasters in five-goal thriller to go top - As it happened

The dual strikes took Boumous’ tally to six goals -- two fewer than Goa’s top scorer Coro.

3) Despite loss, Ogbeche impresses for Kerala

Although Kerala succumbed to a defeat, its forward Ogbeche put up a commendable display. The French-Nigerian delivered an all-round performance with a goal, an assist and a vital contribution in defence.

The striker set up Messi Bouli for the opening goal before slotting a header to bring up the equaliser. In the first half, Ogbeche had rescued Kerala with a goal-line save to block Mourtada Fall’s header. On several occasions, Ogbeche also cleared the danger from set-pieces.